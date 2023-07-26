Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Acting president releases first statement after A&M controversies

Acting President of Texas A&M, Gen. Mark Welsh, released his first message to the Aggie community.
(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Acting President of Texas A&M, Gen. Mark Welsh, released his first message to the Aggie community. Gen. Welsh accepted the position after then-president Katherine Banks announced her retirement effective immediately last week.

This comes after the hiring of a potential journalism program director unraveled and another A&M professor was suspended after she was accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a a lecture. Both these controversies had critics accusing the university of allowing interference by outside political forces to erode the academic freedom of Texas A&M faculty.

In his letter, Welsh acknowledges the university has been in headlines lately, and “not for the reasons we would like.” He rallied Aggies to reevaluate how they’re living up to the university’s core values and stated that he believes diversity is a strength.

The following message was shared:

Members of the Aggie Family,

Howdy! When Chancellor Sharp called me last Thursday evening to ask if I would be willing to lead our university while a search is conducted to find the next president, I was stunned…and honored.

Texas A&M has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m the son of the proudest Aggie I ever knew, Mark A. Welsh Jr. ‘46; a brother to five Aggies; father to four Aggies; and grandfather to a member of the Class of 2026. Some of my earliest memories are of visiting Aggieland with my father to attend football and baseball games and Bonfire. In 2016, I was privileged to become dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. It was a wonderful opportunity to “answer the noble calling of public service,” as President George H.W. Bush so eloquently said. It was also a wonderful opportunity to serve this great university that I have come to love.

Remarkable things are happening every day across our campuses. That work must not slow down. As acting president, my primary responsibility is to ensure that all of you have what you need to keep moving forward in your efforts to help our students answer the call to a life of service, a life of distinction, a life of honor. I’m working hard to understand the next major decision points and gather the information that will allow me to best serve you and this institution. I believe strongly in both.

Texas A&M has been in the news lately, and not for the reasons we would like. But recent events and the accompanying commentary do not define us as an institution, nor do they undo the great work we see across this university every day. They should, however, remind us that living up to our core values is an ongoing commitment, as even esteemed institutions like ours must consistently confront and resolve challenges to uphold our status as a great university. Just to be clear on where I stand, I believe diversity in all its forms is a strength. I believe every Aggie must have a voice, that each of you is critically important to our success and that you deserve to be treated with respect. I think you also believe those things.

Texas A&M has weathered many storms over its 147-year history, and we’ll weather this one. The quickest way to get past it is to walk side-by-side and recommit to showing the world what it means to be an Aggie. I’m looking forward to the journey. Gig ‘em!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Former tenants speak out after neighbor turns herself in for allegedly starting deadly Lacy...
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

Latest News

LEFT TO RIGHT: Steven James Perez, Amber Castañeda, and John Cano
Trio accused of stealing vehicles, tools from Elm Mott auto parts shop
Homeowner shoots at home burglar, police arrest the unharmed suspect.
Temple homeowner shoots attempted burglary suspect
Whataburger
August 8 is officially National Whataburger Day as company celebrates 73 years
Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center. (VA photo/file)
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System Receives 4 Stars CMS Quality Ratings