All heat all the time...

I finally understand the plight of Bill Murray in Groundhog Day. “Well, it’s a triple-digit day. Again” is what you may be hearing around the water cooler this morning as we are again facing down triple-digit high temperatures today and for the foreseeable future. There are a few changes in the near-term that you’ll want to know about, but the changes don’t include rain or much of a change in temperatures. Sahara Desert dust has blown across the Atlantic and is moving into the atmosphere in Texas today. The dust likely won’t be in high enough of a concentration to cause a reduction in air quality here locally, but there will be enough dust to give us hazy skies for the next few days and more vibrant sunrises and sunsets. The dust could also have another side-effect of dropping temperatures. The dust in the skies could drop our high temperatures today a degree. That’s really about it. Morning lows starting out in the upper 70s should warm to between 98° and 103°. The hottest temperatures will be along and west of I-35 where a heat advisory remains in effect through today.

The dusty and hazy skies hang around Thursday and Friday too before filtering out of the atmosphere this weekend. High temperatures will again be between 98° and 103° on Thursday and then maybe drop a touch more to between 97° and 102° Friday afternoon. We’re forecasting a high temperature of 100° Friday which would obviously not break our current 9 day triple-digit day streak, but Friday could be our next best chance to break the streak until maybe the end of next week. Some forecast models are showing a frontal boundary could make a close approach to Texas late next week. A front next week is by NO means guaranteed, but we’re keeping a 10% chance of rain in the forecast next Friday to give you some hope (and hopefully not false hope).

As far as the tropics go, we are monitoring two tropical waves over the next few days. One wave, moving into the Caribbean Sea, only has a 10% chance of development thanks to the aforementioned dust/dry air. Another one, moving toward the Carolinas, only has a 20% chance of development. As that wave moves toward the Carolinas, however, it could produce multi-inch rainfall totals wherever it moves ashore. August is when we usually see the tropics start to ramp up and unfortunately, sea surface temperatures across the entire Atlantic basin are much warmer than normal and is quite conducive to tropical development. For Texas, August and especially early September are the prime months for landfalling storms. A weak, quick-moving tropical depression or storm that drops a few inches of rainfall wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, but we don’t want anything more than that.

