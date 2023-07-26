August 8 is officially National Whataburger Day as company celebrates 73 years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whataburger has announced Aug. 8 will be National Whataburger Day to honor founder, Harmon Dobson, who opened the first Whataburger more than 70 years ago.

“National Whataburger Day spotlights this legacy and paves the way for future celebrations across America, giving back to those who have made the brand what it is today,” said Whataburger in a news release.

The company’s Whataburger Feeding Student Success, will celebrate by relieving $73,000 ($1,000 for every year in business) of school lunch debt for children in communities across our footprint with their partner All for Lunch.

Whataburger’s Home Office team is partnering with the San Antonio chapter of Communities in Schools to collect supplies and build and donate hygiene kits for students in the 12 San Antonio-area school districts they serve.

On August 7 and 8, active Whataburger Rewards members will be treated to an in-app offer for a free Whataburger.

For the table tent collectors, on Aug. 8 they will be handing out limited quantities of inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents to guests who visit us in the restaurant on our birthday.

For one-day only on August 8, they’re also giving away National Whataburger Day table tents to everyone who chooses to celebrate with some retail therapy on Whatastore.com, while supplies last.

“The celebrations don’t stop there. We’ll be rolling out the orange carpet for some of our most passionate fans and Family Members by inviting them to Whataburger’s Home Office in San Antonio, Texas, for a behind-the-scenes peek at what we’ve got cooking,” said the fast-food restaurant.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.