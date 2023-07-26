Advertise
Boyd, White Oak standouts share player of year on Texas 3A all-state baseball team

Boyd’s Braden McIntire and White Oak’s Gavyn Jones share player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team
Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Boyd’s Braden McIntire and White Oak’s Gavyn Jones shared player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team.

McIntire, a junior pitcher/shortstop, was 12-1 on the mound with a 0.45 ERA. He also batted .412 with 16 doubles and 34 runs batted in to lead the Yellowjackets to the state title.

Jones, a senior pitcher/outfielder, was 10-2 on the mound with a 0.97 ERA. The left-hander struck out 144 in 79 innings. The Texas Tech signee and 18th-round draft pick of the New York Mets also batted .490 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs.

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Tanner Terry, Maypearl, sr.; Eric Rogers, Boyd, jr.; Luke Kemp, Wall, soph.

Relief pitcher — Baley Ray, Maypearl, sr.

Catcher — Brooks Carter, Shallowater, sr.

First baseman — Chris Fricke, Troy, jr.

Second baseman — (tie) RJ Olivares, Corpus Christi London, soph Kade Gavina, Bushland, jr.

Shortstop — Braden McIntire, Boyd, jr.

Third baseman — Joshua Laster, Rio Hondo, soph.

Outfielders — Erick Estrada, Denver City, sr.; Gavyn Jones, White Oak, sr.; Jaxon Fetsch, Bushland, soph.

Designated hitter — Breckan Adams, Bushland, jr.

Player of the year — McIntire, Boyd; Jones, White Oak

Coach of the year — Brad McIntire, Boyd

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Blake Watters, Corpus Christi London, jr.; Brooks Griggs-Bell, Gunter, jr.; (tie) Truitt Anthony, Tatum, sr.; Barrett Kent, Pottsboro, sr.

Relief pitcher — Christopher Galvan, Rio Hondo, fr.

Catcher — Gunnar Dillard, Wall, soph.

First baseman — Landon Salinas, Corpus Christi London, jr.

Second baseman — Colton Cross, Arp, sr.

Shortstop — (tie) Curt Lowry, Franklin, jr.; Josh Bass, Bushland, sr.

Third baseman — (tie) Jimmie Harper, West Rusk, sr. Dawson Jaco, Bushland, jr.

Outfielders — Jason Bodin, Orangefield, sr.; Jaxx Johnson, Holliday, sr.; Chris Salazar, Shallowater, sr.

Designated hitter — Ryan Host, Cameron, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Caleb Laster, Rio Hondo, sr.; Blayne Lyne, Corpus Christi London, jr.; (tie) Kellan Oliver, Wall, fr.; Bowdy Shane, Lorena, sr.

Relief pitcher — Tate Hendley, Idalou, jr.

Catcher — (tie) Grant Guidry, Rains, jr.; Carter Layton, Gunter, jr.

First baseman — (tie) Dylan Gidney, Wall, jr.; Kyle Michael, Orangefield, jr.

Second baseman — Jax Heid, Boyd, soph.

Shortstop — Cade Dodson, Gunter, jr.

Third baseman — Lukas Grace, Edgewood, sr.

Outfielders — Henry Sepulveda, CC London, jr.; Max Rodriguez, Bushland, soph.; (tie) Nick Bowman, Rains, jr.; Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood, sr.

Designated hitter — Jackson McComis, Jacksboro, jr.

