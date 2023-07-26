Brush fire erupts near Blum in Hill County

BLUM, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews Wednesday evening were battling a large brush fire in northwest Hill County near Blum.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 250 acres and is currently 0% contained.

Fire crews are working to protect structures in the area.

There are no mandatory evacuations, per a Texas A&M Forest Service tweet at 6:30 p.m.

No more information is available at this time.

