Cental Texas fire departments respond to various wildfires

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas fire departments responded to two wildfires Tuesday.

A wildfire burned approximately 225 acres at FM 56 and FM 708 where firefighters from Clifton, Valley Mills, Westshore and Meridian were able to put out the fire along with Bosque County who brought a grader blade to help cut a fire line.

The second fire was much smaller but threatened numerous homes and other structures in a hilly wooded area west of Clifton.

Those firefighters were assisted by the Office of Emergency Management, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, and North Bosque EMS.

“The only way to get this out is to put fire trucks and volunteers traveling that line - thankful to all who are willing to put themselves at that risk,” said the Clifton Volunteer Fire Department.

Clifton VFD advises people to properly extinguish cigarettes, secure trailer chains, check tire pressure /condition to lessen the likelihood of blowouts, and don’t park hot cars/equipment on grass.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.