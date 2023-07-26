Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child

THORNTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain their rights to their child’s medical decisions after opting to discontinue chemotherapy treatment for their five-year-old son.

Thornton-native McKena Beck and her family were visiting Minnesota for the holidays when their son, Keaton, fell seriously ill, and an emergency hospital visit to Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis confirmed he had leukemia.

After a round of emergency chemotherapy, no cancer was detected in Keaton’s body, but doctors wanted to continue treatment for another two to five years while Keaton was in remission.

Peck and Hunter Verm, Keaton’s father, did not want to continue chemotherapy, however. After refusing the hospital’s recommendations, Children’s Minnesota reported the couple to child protection services, ultimately stripping them of medical custody.

“The parents have been court ordered that they can be present at the hospital, but they can’t interfere with medical decisions or treatment in any way,” Christina Zauhar, the Peck and Verm family’s attorney, told KWTX.

Peck says that she prefers to use natural remedies instead, especially after seeing how the chemo impacted her son.

“There’s been several times he’s told me he wants to go to bed and never wake up,” McKena Peck, Keaton’s mother, said. “He’s been going through treatments since December, so he’s been poked hundreds of times and it just never stops.”

Most recently, their case went to trial in June, but the judge ruled in favor of keeping all medical decisions with Wright County.

“The judge ruled that Keaton is, in fact, in need of child protection services because he is medically neglected, is the finding that was made,” Zauhar said.

The family has faced various challenges throughout all of this, including Verm having to return to work back in Oklahoma to support his family.

“Three boys need their dad,” Peck said. “A kid going through chemotherapy wants him around, needs him around.”

But Peck says she won’t quit. She’s now fighting to get Keaton transferred to another hospital near family in ether Texas or Oklahoma, and eventually hopes to have the case appealed.

“I’m not gonna stop until there’s justice,” Peck said. “My kid deserves more than what he’s getting right now. If other children are allowed to stop treatments, mine should be allowed to stop treatments and not risk his life.”

In a statement, Children’s Minnesota said “Children’s Minnesota is committed to the health, safety and privacy of our patients and their families. As such, Children’s Minnesota does not comment on specific patients in compliance with federal health care privacy laws. our organization is committed to putting kids first, and working with their family to develop an effective care plan.”

