Central Texas Veterans Health Care System Receives 4 Stars CMS Quality Ratings

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas VA announced that it received a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The CMS uses 5 categories – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care – to award a quality rating for each hospital. The more stars (out of 5), the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.

According to the VA, overall, 67% of VA hospitals included in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings received either 4 or 5 stars, compared to only 41% of non-VA hospitals. These findings align with other recent evaluations of VA vs. non-VA health care.

“We are proud of our 4 Star CMS rating and see it as a marker in our continued pursuit of the highest quality of Veteran centric care. As part of our High Reliability journey we pride ourselves as a learning organization; this survey, patient feedback and other tools help us learn and reflect on areas we can build on and also were processes can be adjusted,” said Executive Director Michael Kiefer, Central Texas Veterans Health Care System

This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.