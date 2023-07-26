Advertise
Waco police officer shoots dog near homeless camp

(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco Police Department officer shot a dog near a homeless encampment, police said.

It happened on July 26 at around noon.

The police department was helping Union Pacific Police with a homeless encampment near Franklin Avenue.

KWTX has learned the railroad company is concerned about people camping too close or on the tracks.

While there, a dog charged a WPD officer and one round was fired at the animal, according to WPD.

Police said the dog ran away and was later taken by the Animal Control Unit. It received veterinary care and is expected to live.

The dog is not microchipped so there is no owner on file, according to WPD.

No further information is available at the moment.

