Excitement builds for Midway All Stars advancing in Southwest Regional Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway All Stars Softball Team is getting ready for another big game Wednesday as they advance in the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament at the George W. Bush Little League Leadership Training Center in Waco.

The Midway All Stars team is the reigning World Series champions, taking home the win in 2022. Nine of the players are returned this year to bring home another national title.

“It’ll feel pretty good because not as many people can even win the World Series,” one of the Midway All Star players said. “I think it’s really going to be cool to have the title a second time.”

The team is already off to a great start, winning Monday’s regional game against Texas East by three runs and winning Tuesday’s game against New Mexico by three runs.

Tons of family members, friends and fans of the team packed the stands, cheering on the players in three-digit temperatures for nearly two hours.

“It’s great to watch the little girls and the parents all excited to play, even though the heat is pretty bad, nobody seems to be bothered by it,” Martha Duarte, a fan who drove in from Galveston to watch, said.

The winning outcome caused fans to cheer even louder.

“We’re feeling awesome,” Joann Hughes, who is the mother of one of the players, said. “We’re feeling great. We’ve been waiting on this moment for the girls. The girl us are happy about it, and we’re just here all just to support the girls again.”

The team did not have the best start to the game against New Mexico, but players kicked into overdrive with four runs in the fourth inning.

“We knew going in that the competition was going to get stiffer and stiffer,” Coach Ed Ramos said. “New Mexico came out and jumped on us a little early, and we kind of just managed it out, and, then the fourth inning, we had our inning and we’re able to hang on to the lead. So just happy to be on the winning side of it.”

Ramos said he appreciates their community’s support from free meals to cheering the players on in the stands.

Teams from neighboring states play in the regional tournament, including Louisiana, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas East. These softball teams have the nearly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not only to play in the regional tournament but also play at the George W. Bush Little League Leadership Training Center in Waco.

The state-of-the-art fields are only used for Little League purposes.

“This field is only used basically late July for the regional tournament for the Southwest region, and, for softball here, we’re the only region located in the whole US. for Little League fields that has a softball field year round,” Blaine Whitmire, who is the Southwest Regional Director for Little League in Waco, said.

Whitmire said the Southwest has won the most championships in softball at the World Series, so that is why this complex is the only one to have a baseball field as well as a softball field. Other complexes around the country must switch out softball and baseball fields.

He said Little League built the center 20 years ago, and this is the first year some district teams were also able to play there.

“We wound up letting the local teams in the Little League here do their district championships here so that we can open it up to the community,” Whitmire said. “I think that’s going to be a yearly thing that we’re going to start. It allows a lot of more exposure for the local community to know what little league is, what we stand for, what we’re about.”

Central Texans who want to support the Midway All Stars can either tune in to the Longhorn Network or attend the event in person at the complex at 3700 S University Parks Dr in Waco.

The team will be playing Louisiana at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If the Midway All Stars wins, they will advance to the Regional Championship, which will be at 10 a.m. Thursday.

If the team loses, the bracket indicates they will play in game 7 on Wednesday at 5 p.m. If Midway wins game 7, they will go to the Regional Championship.

Whichever team wins the Regional Championship will go on to compete in the Little League World Series.

