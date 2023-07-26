Five human smuggling victims found in Texas home following traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A typical traffic stop developed into a major bust by authorities in Bexar County.

Authorities pulled over a vehicle in the morning of July 25 where they discovered a kilo of cocaine inside.

The discovery led officials to get a warrant for the suspect’s house, and once inside they found five Mexican migrants hiding in an attic.

There were also hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, weapons and a stolen truck at the residence.

“They did mention that they were able to eat before arriving here to this location, but they hadn’t had anything to eat since. We do know that they were charged up several thousands of dollars to get here to this property,” said Johnny Garcia of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the house was taken into custody.

Charges are pending, but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the man could face multiple counts of human smuggling.

