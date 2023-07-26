Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Five human smuggling victims found in Texas home following traffic stop

By KENS
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A typical traffic stop developed into a major bust by authorities in Bexar County.

Authorities pulled over a vehicle in the morning of July 25 where they discovered a kilo of cocaine inside.

The discovery led officials to get a warrant for the suspect’s house, and once inside they found five Mexican migrants hiding in an attic.

There were also hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, weapons and a stolen truck at the residence.

“They did mention that they were able to eat before arriving here to this location, but they hadn’t had anything to eat since. We do know that they were charged up several thousands of dollars to get here to this property,” said Johnny Garcia of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the house was taken into custody.

Charges are pending, but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the man could face multiple counts of human smuggling.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Former tenants speak out after neighbor turns herself in for allegedly starting deadly Lacy...
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

Latest News

Charges are pending, but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the man could face multiple...
Five human smuggling victims were found at a home in Bexar County, TX on Tuesday
Federal lawsuit seeks to block Texas book ban over sexual content ratings
First responders are reminding people of some safety tips when it comes to leaving kids or pets...
Children being left in hot cars can turn deadly fast
Homeowner shoots at home burglar, police arrest the unharmed suspect.
Temple homeowner shoots attempted burglary suspect