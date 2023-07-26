Advertise
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Ronald Anthony Burgos Avilés, the former United States Border Patrol agent convicted of the murders of Grizelda Hernandez and his own son, was transferred to Huntsville State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, early this morning. The prison will be his home for the rest of his life, as he will serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The verdict was handed down by a jury in the 49th State District Court in Laredo last week, finding Burgos Aviles guilty of the crimes.

Authorities arrested Burgos-Aviles on April 10, 2018, after the lifeless bodies of his victims, Hernandez and his son, were discovered near Fr. Charles McNaboe Park, off Mines Road. Since his arrest, he had been confined to the Webb County Jail for a total of 1,934 days before being transported to the Huntsville prison at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Handling the transfer of the high-risk inmate was the Sheriff’s Office Special Tactical Team. Sheriff Martin Cuellar expressed relief and satisfaction with the outcome of the trial. “We are relieved that he will now be serving justice for the innocent lives he so cowardly cut short,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “He is heading where he belongs. He will pay for these crimes.”

Ronald Anthony Burgos Avilés will now face the consequences of his actions behind bars for the remainder of his life.

