GRAPHIC: Houston police release bodycam footage of man shooting himself in the chest

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department have released body cam footage of a man shooting himself in the chest at a convenience store.

Police have identified the man as Abel Ramirez.

The incident happened on June 28, 2023, at a convenience store on 7444 Canal Street at around 7:20 p.m.

Authorities say an HPD officer was flagged down by a woman claiming her boyfriend, Ramirez, shot a gun at her. She was not hit by the gunfire.

While the officers took the woman’s information, she saw Ramirez driving nearby and told the officers according to authorities.

The officer got into his car, followed Ramirez to a gas station in the 7400 block of Canal Street and requested backup.

Ramirez got out of his car and went inside the convenience store. Officers entered the store to talk to Ramirez.

As they entered Ramirez pulled to a gun, pointed it at his chest and shot himself, according to authorities.

Authorities say officers began to provide medical assistance until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced Ramirez dead.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.