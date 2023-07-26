Here are some of the best reviewed clear backpacks for back to school

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With back to school just around the corner we have put together a list of some of the best reviewed clear backpacks to get your kids ready for their first day.

The Vorspack Clear Backpack Heavy Duty PVC Transparent Backpack is available on Amazon.

It has 14,540 total reviews averaging out at 4.5 starts.

There are 10 different color options available with differing prices.

Currently the cheapest one is the color black at $21.59.

The JOMPARO Clear Backpack See Through Backpacks are available on Amazon.

It has a total of 10,628 reviews averaging out at 4.5 stars.

There are 9 different color options to choose from.

Currently each color bag is the same price of $17.99.

The F-color Clear Backpack Heavy Duty is available on Amazon.

It has a total of 6,471 reviews averaging out at 4.6 stars.

There are a variety of different colors and sizes available with differing prices.

Currently the cheapest option is the XL A1-grey at $24.99.

The Amazon Basics Clear School Backpack is available on Amazon.

It has a total of 5,688 reviews averaging out at 4.6 stars.

There are no different color options for this bag.

Currently the bag cost $13.19.

Eastsport Two-Compartment PVC Plastic Clear Backpack is available at Walmart.

It has a total of 163 reviews averaging out at 4.4 stars.

There are no different color options for this bag.

Currently the bag cost $15.42 on Walmart’s website.

