Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen woman accused of punching an infant during a fight

Lundy is currently being held at Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Lundy is currently being held at Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.(Killeen PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen woman has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Kenya Kenea Lundy is accused of punching an infant during a fight with another woman in Killeen, according to Ofelia Miramontez, a spokesperson with the City of Killeen.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle in reference to an assault on July 22, at 5:43 p.m.

According to Miramontez, an investigation revealed Lundy got into a fight with a woman at the residence.

During the fight, the woman picked up an infant. Lundy then punched the infant, according to Miramontez.

Miramontez says Lundy was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

Lundy is currently being held at Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Former tenants speak out after neighbor turns herself in for allegedly starting deadly Lacy...
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

Latest News

Authorities say an HPD officer was flagged down by a woman claiming her boyfriend, Ramirez,...
GRAPHIC: Houston police release bodycam footage of man shooting himself in the chest
fastcast clark roofing dust 7/25
Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast
File Graphic
Whistleblower to Congress: US concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
Acting president releases first statement after A&M controversies