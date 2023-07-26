Killeen woman accused of punching an infant during a fight

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen woman has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Kenya Kenea Lundy is accused of punching an infant during a fight with another woman in Killeen, according to Ofelia Miramontez, a spokesperson with the City of Killeen.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle in reference to an assault on July 22, at 5:43 p.m.

According to Miramontez, an investigation revealed Lundy got into a fight with a woman at the residence.

During the fight, the woman picked up an infant. Lundy then punched the infant, according to Miramontez.

Miramontez says Lundy was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

Lundy is currently being held at Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

