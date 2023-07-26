Midway All Stars advance to Little League Softball Regional Championship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway All Stars 12U Softball team is the defending Little League Softball World Series Champion.

They are on the road to repeat, and that road begins in Waco. Midway defeated Louisiana 10-0 to advance to the regional final.

The final is Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Little League fields in Waco.

If the girls win Thursday, they will head back to the World Series with chance to defend their title.

