Midway All Stars advance to Little League World Series after defeating Sherman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway All Stars 12U Softball (Texas West) on Thursday advanced to the Little League Softball World Series after defeating Sherman (Texas East) 6-0 in a regional final.

The All Stars, who are the defending champions, will now get the opportunity to defend their title at the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on August 6 in Greenville, North Carolina.

On Wednesday, the Midway All Stars defeated Louisiana 10-0 to advance to Thursday’s regional final in Waco.

