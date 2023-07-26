New sales book written by woman with close ties to Central Texas topping business charts on Amazon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An author with close ties to Central Texas who immigrated to the United States with her family at 11 is enjoying her first book release, which is topping business charts on Amazon.

Rana Salman, of Austin, wrote “Sales Essentials: The Tools You Need at Every Stage to Close More Deals and Crush your Quota” because she saw a need for a practical book about sales that’s easy to follow and relatable. While the book is focused on tools you need for selling, she says it’s got information that can help everyone.

Salman is the sister of Woodway Public Safety Director Khalil El-Halab and has parents living in Central Texas.

“I truly believe that when you take the human element out of the sales equation, that’s when you start losing,” Salman said. “When you look at my book, my book is centered around the customer, around the person you’re selling to and we go back to the essentials, to the fundamentals of selling.”

Salman has more than 20 years experience in marketing and sales, mostly in sales and sales consulting.

She is currently the CEO of Salman Consulting working with hypergrowth to large organizations to help them elevate their performance in sales through people, content and training.

Her work has taken her around the world.

Ben Brewer, the chief sales officer for Cornerstone on Demand, said the book is not your typical sales book.

“Rana integrates her experience and passion for selling with science, real-life stories, research and data,” he said. “The book cuts through the fluff and provides practical applications and actionable insights on how to sell.”

Salman says at the heart of all sales is influence, which is why she believes her books is applicable to people even outside of the sales world.

“I think everyone is selling. Whether you are trying to sell an idea, or whether you are trying to sell your boss to hire a new head count, or even to find even find a job,” she said. “At the end of the day, there is a level of influence that you need someone to say ‘yes’ to your request.”

Salman also brings a story of overcoming many odds to her success. After leaving Lebanon, she started her academic journey by going to Hutchinson Community College, and then to McPherson College for her bachelor’s degree. She went to Capella University and got her MBA and Ph.D.

She hopes her journey inspires others to chase their dreams.

“I want people to see that whatever background you are from, if you work hard and believe in your dream, it can happen,” she said. “I believe in the American dream and this beautiful country and the opportunities it provided my family and me.”

The book is published by McGraw Hill and is available most places books are sold including Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

“They took it to the next level,” she said. “And I’m so humbled that they reached out and they wanted to be a part of this journey.”

This is Salman’s first book.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.