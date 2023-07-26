Advertise
No cool down in sight

And not a drop of rain either
By Jillian Grace
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The same ole weather story continued for yet another day… Temperatures are back into the triple digits Wednesday afternoon. Our current 100° day streak is now up to 10 days with 23 days for the year so far. Unfortunately if you were hoping for a change there’s not one that’s heading our way. The same very hot and dry conditions are expected for the foreseeable future. Have you noticed the increase in Saharan dust outside today? That haziness in the sky is going to stick around for the rest of the work week and we should gradually see the dust begin to clear out throughout the weekend. The dust likely won’t be in high enough concentrations to cause a reduction in air quality here locally, but there will be enough dust to give us hazy skies and more vibrant sunrises and sunsets. If you have any plans to be outside for the rest of this hot Wednesday - There’s really no weather to worry about outside of dealing with these scorching temperatures! Stay hydrated!

Your Thursday morning starts out in the mid to upper 70s under fair skies. Afternoon temperatures will be right where they were on Wednesday - Climbing back to 98° to 103°. Expect to see a little more dust in the sky throughout the day too. Winds will be out of the southeast and we’re expecting lots of sun to shine. We may see temperatures go down by a degree on Friday - But again it’ll be hot and dry. Friday is looking to be the coolest day out of our forecast for the next 10 days. Highs on Friday look to be right around 100°. Now heading into the weekend the same hot and rainfree conditions will prevail. Mornings this weekend start out warm into the mid to upper 70s with afternoons featuring lots of sunshine with temperatures around 99° to 105° across Central Texas. Our forecast models show no significant change in the forecast until possibly 2 weekends from now. There may be a “cold front” that may try to approach our area and bring a chance for rain only at about 20%.

