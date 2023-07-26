Advertise
Suspect arrested in late night home burglary

Homeowner shoots at home burglar, police arrest the unharmed suspect.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple police have a man in custody after he attempted to break into a home that resulted into a shooting.

At around 11:22 p.m. on July 25, 2023, Temple police were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue for a shots fired call.

When they arrived they say a male suspect attempting to break into a home with an axe.

Authorities say the homeowner then shot at the suspect but did not hit him.

No injuries were reported.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

