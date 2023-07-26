Suspect arrested in late night home burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple police have a man in custody after he attempted to break into a home that resulted into a shooting.

At around 11:22 p.m. on July 25, 2023, Temple police were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue for a shots fired call.

When they arrived they say a male suspect attempting to break into a home with an axe.

Authorities say the homeowner then shot at the suspect but did not hit him.

No injuries were reported.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

