Temple homeowner shoots attempted burglary suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple police have a man in custody after he attempted to break into a home that resulted in a shooting.

Temple police officers dispatched around 11:22 p.m. July 25 to the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue.

Upon arrival, they learned a suspect attempted to break into a home armed with an axe.

Authorities say the homeowner then shot at the suspect but did not hit him.

No injuries were reported.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

