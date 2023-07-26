Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple homeowner shoots attempted burglary suspect

Homeowner shoots at home burglar, police arrest the unharmed suspect.
Homeowner shoots at home burglar, police arrest the unharmed suspect.(MGN image)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple police have a man in custody after he attempted to break into a home that resulted in a shooting.

Temple police officers dispatched around 11:22 p.m. July 25 to the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue.

Upon arrival, they learned a suspect attempted to break into a home armed with an axe.

Authorities say the homeowner then shot at the suspect but did not hit him.

No injuries were reported.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Former tenants speak out after neighbor turns herself in for allegedly starting deadly Lacy...
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

Latest News

Federal lawsuit seeks to block Texas book ban over sexual content ratings
First responders are reminding people of some safety tips when it comes to leaving kids or pets...
Children being left in hot cars can turn deadly fast
Two families lost everything they owned from separate house fires just days apart
Two families lost everything they owned from separate house fires just days apart
On July 22 2022 Eliana Shoemate walked out of her family’s Killeen home then hours later was...
Killeen mother pleads for more mental health resources after daughter’s death