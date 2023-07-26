Texas A&M Forest Service: Hill County 300 acres brush fire currently 40% contained

BLUM, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Texas A&M Forest Service has reported the Blum fire in Hill County to be 300 acres, with 40% contained as of Friday morning.

The agency tweeted, “Dozers and heavy equipment continue to build and improve containment line. Engine crews patrolled the fire perimeter to check for hotspots. The fire was monitored overnight.”

ORIGINAL

The Texas A&M Forest Service has confirmed no homes were destroyed Wednesday evening in a large brush fire near Blum after initially reporting fives homes were destroyed.

Helicopters, bulldozers, and fire engines from departments across the state have been all working since Wednesday to put extinguish the estimated 300 acre fire.

“We are currently sitting at 30% containment,” Adam Turner, a public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service: “We do expect it to get hotter and dryer, and winds will continue, so we do have a chance that we may start seeing some more active fire behavior as we go into the afternoon.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but its impacts are great. Officials say that since Wednesday, 25 structures are “immediately threatened” as work to contain the Blum fire continues.

“Currently, we have dozers out there working to improve their container lines that they built last night,” Turner said. “So they’re gonna widen any lines they built, smooth them out, make sure there’s no grass or brush that’s across those lines, that way if fire runs up to those containment lines, ideally it’ll put itself out and stop.”

FM Road 933 is now open, but drivers are urged to “please use caution when traveling along this roadway as fire crews are still working along this road to suppress the Blum Fire.”

Update: it was initially reported that 5 homes were destroyed by the #BlumFire. After further assessment of the burned area, this was determined not to be true. No homes have been destroyed by the fire. One outbuilding, however, is confirmed to have been lost to the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 27, 2023

Turner is hopeful crews can fully extinguish it by July 31, 2023, but says that’s dependent on weather and maintaining control of the flames.

“If we do have another major growth, like we did yesterday, there is the possibility that we could be looking at some time into next week before we can fully push this to 100% containment,” Turner told KWTX.

A voluntary evacuation order was lifted at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

“Residents can return to the area but should use caution and remain aware of the fire to the south,” officials said.

With days – and potentially weeks – of work left ahead, volunteers on sight are ensuring crews are staying hydrated and fed.

“Right now, the biggest thing and best thing we’ve been doing for the last 11 years is cold cut sandwiches,” Jeff Wilhelm, the commander for the Heart of Texas Fire Corps, said. “So we ask people if they wanna donate lunch meat, packages, cheese slices and bread, we’ll fix it all for them.”

Wilhelm says he’s proud to support the community in this way, and will be here for as long as they need.

“I’m actually a career firefighter for 30 years,” Wilhelm said. “I had a heat injury when I was working for the military, so I know how hard it is on the body. So it’s kind of a personal thing for me to do this.”

Turner urges folks to beware of what they’re doing outdoors, because if it can cause a spark, it can cause a fire.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.