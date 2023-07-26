Advertise
WATCH: Arizona homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly stutter.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Patrick Gal-Szabo was home Saturday when he saw a postal service worker pull up and realized she was having difficulty in the triple-digit weather. The video capturing the moment was shared on social media and has now been watched thousands of times.

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly stutter. “She grabs a towel, and I could see wiping sweat off her forehead,” he said. But moments before the video began recording, he says he was watching her. “I was like, she’s going to faint,” he said.

After asking if she needed water, the mail carrier in the video tells Gal-Szabo she is pregnant. “She told me she was in her first trimester, and we had just had a baby four weeks ago now. So I know how bad first-trimester life is like,” he said. Gal-Szabo says she isn’t typically on his route, and he hasn’t seen her since, but he hopes she is ok. “She just looked really sick,” Gal-Szabo recalled.

More importantly, he hopes this video sheds light on what he considers difficult working conditions in the record heat wave. “I’ve been keeping an eye out on all the delivery people who come to my house because I heard a story that someone caught somebody collapsing on their ring camera,” he said.

Last year, a Ring doorbell camera caught a UPS driver in distress in Scottsdale, Arizona, during 108-degree temperatures. Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching the video of a delivery man collapsing at his door while delivering an envelope. The driver has difficulty walking to the door, setting down the package, and falling to the ground. After sitting motionlessly for about ten seconds, he falls onto his back, sits back up, rings the doorbell and slowly walks away.

Gal-Szabo believes Saturday he came close to that happening to him. “I didn’t want it to happen, so I ran out there to see if she was ok,” he said.

The U.S. Postal Service provided this statement:

United State Postal Service”Our carriers deliver the mail throughout the year during varying temperatures and climatic conditions. This includes during the summer months when the temperatures rise throughout the country. The safety of our employees is a top priority, and the Postal Service has implemented a national Heat Illness Prevention Program (HIPP) for all employees.
In connection with the HIPP, the Postal Service provides mandatory heat-related and other safety training and instruction to all employees and assures they have the resources needed to do their jobs safely. Carriers are reminded to ensure they’re hydrated, wear appropriate clothing, including hats, get in the shade whenever possible, and to take sufficient amounts of water and ice with them out on their routes.
Carriers are further instructed to contact 9-1-1 in the event they begin experiencing any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and they are provided with information to help them identify the symptoms associated with these two forms of heat illness.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

