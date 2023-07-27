Advertise
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa

14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.

At 5:15 pm on Thursday, officials issued an alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

Roberts is 5 feet tall, has blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

