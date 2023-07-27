Belton man accused of indecency with a child

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Carlton Maxwell III has been accused of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

An officer with the Belton Police Department, Robert Gatewood, learned of the incident after a man sent a letter to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office while he was in prison suggesting he had some information on Maxwell, according to an affidavit.

An interview was done between Detective Gatewood and the man where it was found the man had no direct knowledge of what happened to the victim, but he had heard about it from another inmate, the affidavit says.

Detective Gatewood then went to talk to Marilyn Brown who told Gatewood that the victim had been shown an explicit picture of Maxwell, according to the affidavit.

After these meeting, Detective Gatewood met with the victim. The victim told Detective Gatewood that Maxwell had assaulted them the day their mother went to jail in 2019, the affidavit says.

Later the same day their mother was arrested, the victim went to the garage to smoke a cigarette, the affidavit states.

Maxwell was in a bedroom attached to the garage and had a towel covering the lower half of his body, the affidavit says.

The victim was asked by Maxwell to sit on the bed with him and when they did, Maxwell moved the towel to reveal he was naked from the waist down, the affidavit claims.

Maxwell moved the victim’s hand and made them touch him sexually, the affidavit says.

