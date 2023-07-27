The extreme heat back off a bit for a bit

For the first time this year, Central Texas has broken into the double-digits. Not for highs, but for consecutive triple-digit days... The current 10-day streak of triple-digit highs has a chance to be broken over the next few days as the heat backs off a touch for a few days, but hotter temperatures are set to return again as we close out July and kick off August. With highs only near 100° through Saturday, it’ll feel cool compared to next week’s highs getting closer to 105°! The cause for the slight drop in temperatures? The heat-dome ridge of high pressure is building northward in the near-term AND we also have some Sahara Desert dust in the atmosphere. The dusty skies works sort of like cloud coverage and may help to stop some incoming solar radiation from reaching the ground. There’s now enough dust in the atmosphere to drop the air quality one level, from good to moderate, so you may want to limit outdoor activities if you’re highly sensitive to air quality changes. Morning lows in the mid-to-upper 70s could be joined by a bit of morning cloudiness. After the morning clouds dissipate, we’re expecting the sunshine to be on full blast boosting high temperatures to near 100°. Hazy but sunny skies hang around through Saturday and highs will hover close to 100° tomorrow and Saturday too.

Like I mentioned above, we’ll have a chance to snap the ongoing triple-day streak any day today through Saturday, but that’s the last chance we’ll have for the foreseeable future. The ridge of high pressure moving to the north through Saturday will slide southeastward from the Rockies to move into the Southern Plains and the Deep South. The heat backs off for a good chunk of the country, including in the Desert Southwest where monsoonal rains could start up, the heat stays stuck for us. Highs Sunday climbing to 103° climb to near 105° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure settles directly overhead. Although the ridge could weaken a touch late next week and potentially cause temperature to drop a bit, we’re still forecasting highs of at least 103° straight through next Saturday. Forecast models continue to hint at a weak boundary arriving from the north and maybe bringing us some rain and cooler temperatures, but it still seems to be a mirage in the distance. It’s looking more likely than not that as we gear back up for back to school, temperatures may still be in the triple-digits. If we get past Monday August 7th without a double-digit high temperature, the ongoing streak will crack into the top-10 list for longest triple-digit day streaks in history.

