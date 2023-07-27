Advertise
Farmers, ranchers could get new protection against government regulations with Right to Farm Act

This November, Texas voters will decide on a measure meant to protect farms and ranches. It’s called the Right to Farm Act
By Noemy Sanchez
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This November, Texas voters will decide on a measure meant to protect farms and ranches. It’s called the Right to Farm Act. Under Right to Farm, agricultural businesses that have been in operation for at least one year would be protected from nuisance lawsuits. Texas has had a Right to Farm law since 1981, but it hasn’t been updated since then.

As cities grow and more people move to rural areas, things like city zoning and regulations from government can put a strain on existing operations. Kacy Mitchell is a fifth generation rancher at her family operated business, Coulter Cattle Company.

For her, getting something like this passed would mean ensuring businesses like her family’s can continue to serve Texan communities. She says this constitutional amendment would specifically aim to protect local farmers and ranchers so that they can continue to feed the world, but more importantly, so that they can continue to feed East Texans.

She says regulation not only affects families working in the agricultural industry, but consumers as well. If regulations change or obstruct the production process, that in turn could cost these local family-owned businesses more money, forcing them to raise product prices.

The Right to Farm statute passed the house and the senate, and has been signed by the governor. Texans will then get to vote in November

To learn information about the Right to Farm Act, additional details are available on the Texas Farm Bureau page. Click here.

