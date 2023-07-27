Heat advisory expires!

With highs only near 100° through Saturday, it’ll feel cool compared to next week’s highs getting closer to 105°! The cause for the slight drop in temperatures? The heat-dome ridge of high pressure is building northward in the near-term AND we also have some Sahara Desert dust in the atmosphere. The dusty skies works sort of like cloud coverage and may help to stop some incoming solar radiation from reaching the ground. There’s now enough dust in the atmosphere to drop the air quality one level, from good to moderate, so you may want to limit outdoor activities if you’re highly sensitive to air quality changes. Hazy but sunny skies hang around through Saturday and highs will hover close to 100° tomorrow and Saturday too.

Highs Sunday climbing to 103° climb to near 105° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure settles directly overhead. Although the ridge could weaken a touch late next week and potentially cause temperature to drop a bit, we’re still forecasting highs of at least 103° straight through next Saturday. Forecast models continue to hint at a weak boundary arriving from the north and maybe bringing us some rain and cooler temperatures, but it still seems to be a mirage in the distance. It’s looking more likely than not that as we gear back up for back to school, temperatures may still be in the triple-digits. If we get past Monday August 7th without a double-digit high temperature, the ongoing streak will crack into the top-10 list for longest triple-digit day streaks in history.

