Killeen Fire Department nationally recognized for commitment to quality care for heart attacks and strokes

(Michael Cantu)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke.

Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.

“The Killeen Fire Department is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Fire Chief James Kubinski. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

Mission: Lifeline EMS® is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks and strokes.

The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients takes coordination between the individual prehospital providers and health care systems.

The Mission: Lifeline EMS achievement award focuses on agencies’ on-scene care, bringing to the forefront the collaboration and contributions to patient care for prehospital providers.

This is the seventh, consecutive year the Fire Department successfully achieved this honor.

