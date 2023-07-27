Killeen man accused of indecency and sexual assault of a child

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Thomas Naylor, 39, has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggregate sexual assault of a child.

On August 6, 2021, the victim made an outcry to Copperas Cove Police that she had been inappropriately touched by Naylor, according to an affidavit.

The victim claimed the incident happened three years prior in 2018, the affidavit states.

Naylor made the victim take off their clothes and touched them inappropriately at his home in Killeen, the affidavit says.

While conducting a forensic interview and SANE exam the victim made consistent outcries, the affidavit claims.

A sibling of the victim also underwent a forensic interview.

In the interview the sibling confirmed the victim told them about Naylor touching them inappropriately, an affidavit says.

Naylor is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

