Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police seize drugs and firearm during traffic stop

In total the officers seized 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 pounds of marijuana, 14.3 grams...
In total the officers seized 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 pounds of marijuana, 14.3 grams of ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl 5.64 grams of alprazolam and one handgun, according to police.(Killeen PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Killeen Police Department seized a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The traffic stop happened at around 4:30 p.m. after a traffic violation in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue.

A K9 unit assisted in the stop.

In total the officers seized 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 pounds of marijuana, 14.3 grams of ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl, 5.64 grams of alprazolam and one handgun, according to police.

During the stop the passenger of the car fled on foot but was later caught by police.

Two people were arrested and moved to the Killeen City Jail. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Former tenants speak out after neighbor turns herself in for allegedly starting deadly Lacy...
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

Latest News

Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Waco man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying girl, baby
Belton man accused of indecency with a child
Thomas Naylor, 39, has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact...
Killeen man accused of indecency and sexual assault of a child
Killeen Fire Department nationally recognized for commitment to quality care for heart attacks and strokes