Killeen police seize drugs and firearm during traffic stop

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Killeen Police Department seized a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The traffic stop happened at around 4:30 p.m. after a traffic violation in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue.

A K9 unit assisted in the stop.

In total the officers seized 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 pounds of marijuana, 14.3 grams of ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl, 5.64 grams of alprazolam and one handgun, according to police.

During the stop the passenger of the car fled on foot but was later caught by police.

Two people were arrested and moved to the Killeen City Jail. Charges are pending.

