McGregor community pitches in to help beloved Mr. Floyd stay cool in the intense summer heat

By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A 90-year-old business owner that’s been inspecting cars in a hot garage with no air conditioning with a smile for more than 13 years is getting some relief this summer thanks to an entire community who pitched in to buy him a portable cooling unit.

Floyd Norwood, affectionally known as Mr. Floyd, is the owner of Floyd’s Inspection Station just off Highway 84 in McGregor.

A fixture in the small community, Floyd was surprised Wednesday with the evaporative cooler while on the job by several community members who helped raise the money online after someone commented how hot Mr. Floyd seemed to be at work.

“It means so much,” Floyd said. “It means joy and happiness, and peace and love and charity.”

The idea first came about on a Facebook page called McGregor Social.

“Mr. Floyd sure is hot,” commenter Kayla Freeman Daniel wrote. “He’s taken good care of this town for years, so let’s take care of him.”

Daniel wrote that she was taking a sweet tea from Sonic to the town’s favorite car inspector, and from there, the ideas poured in on ways to keep the well-loved businessman cool in the sweltering heat.

Mr. Floyd with some of his friends in McGregor
Mr. Floyd with some of his friends in McGregor(Courtesy Photo)

“The post generated multiple replies, ideas and ultimately this evaporative cooler was the result,” McGregor resident Christy Leos said.

Leos helped gather up the donations and says within just over three hours, they’d raised $1,285, almost double what a unit cost.

The group purchased the cooler, a 50-foot-long water hose and the rest they gave him in cash along with a card which he read aloud to the group that delivered the gift.

Daniel was there and explained to Floyd why so many wanted to help.

“Somebody just said something to the people in McGregor and all the sudden they started sending money and saying ‘we want to get Mr. Floyd an air conditioner because he means so much to this community and he’s so cool and we want to make him cool,” Daniel said.

Floyd said he’s already got the unit on and it’s definitely providing relief from the 100 degrees plus days.

“I just thank ya’ll!” Floyd said.

The McGregor, Texas community took care of its beloved Mr. Floyd.
The McGregor, Texas community took care of its beloved Mr. Floyd.(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

