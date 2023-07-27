Suspects hold Houston man at gunpoint, steal his car

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects are wanted in relation to a carjacking in Houston.

On July 21, at around 3:25 a.m. the victim was walking back to his car at a convenience store gas pump in the 7900 block of Park Place when three unknown men walked up to the victim.

One suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his property, including his car keys, according to police.

All three suspects got into the victim’s car and started to drive away.

As they were leaving, one of the suspects pointed his gun out the window and shot it several times, police say.

The victim’s car was found the same day near an apartment complex at 692 S. Loop E.

Police describe the first suspect as a 16 to 20-year-old Hispanic man wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The second suspect is described by police as a 16 to 20-year-old Hispanic man wearing a black pullover and red shorts.

Police describe the third suspect as a 16 to 20-year-old Hispanic man wearing a gray hoodie and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.