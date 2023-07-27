Temple man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jitkelong Bujen, 38, of Temple has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On March 25, 2023, Temple police made contact with a man who said his stepdaughter had been sexually assaulted by Bujen, an affidavit claims.

A SANE exam and forensic interview were conducted for the victim.

The victim said that on March 23, 2023, Bujen had sexually assaulted her, an affidavit states.

Investigators spoke with Bujen on My 22, 2023.

The man said he was drunk and had taken the victim to a convenience store, an affidavit states.

When they returned from the store, Bujen said he kissed the victim and began to touch her sexually, an affidavit states.

Bujen is being held in Bell County Jail on a $200,00 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.