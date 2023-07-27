Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Bujen is being held in Bell County Jail on a $200,00 bond.
Bujen is being held in Bell County Jail on a $200,00 bond.(Bell County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jitkelong Bujen, 38, of Temple has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On March 25, 2023, Temple police made contact with a man who said his stepdaughter had been sexually assaulted by Bujen, an affidavit claims.

A SANE exam and forensic interview were conducted for the victim.

The victim said that on March 23, 2023, Bujen had sexually assaulted her, an affidavit states.

Investigators spoke with Bujen on My 22, 2023.

The man said he was drunk and had taken the victim to a convenience store, an affidavit states.

When they returned from the store, Bujen said he kissed the victim and began to touch her sexually, an affidavit states.

Bujen is being held in Bell County Jail on a $200,00 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri
Former tenants speak out after neighbor turns herself in for allegedly starting deadly Lacy...
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

Latest News

File
Large grass fire in Coryell County ‘mostly contained,’ sheriff’s office says
I-14 in Central Texas
TXDOT seeking input on next round of I-14 expansion
Chopsticks Killeen
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.27.23
I-14 in Central Texas
TxDOT asking for feedback on I-14 expansion project