Temple man accused of aggregate sexual assault of a child

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jitkelong Bujen, 38, of Temple has been arrested and charged with aggregate sexual assault of a child.

On March 25, 2023, Temple police made contact with a man who said his stepdaughter had been sexually assaulted by Bujen, an affidavit claims.

A SANE exam and forensic interview were conducted for the victim.

During this the victim said that on March 23, 2023, Bujen had sexually touched the victim, an affidavit states.

According to an affidavit, officers made contact with Bujen on My 22, 2023.

Bujen said he was drunk and had taken the victim to a convenience store, an affidavit says.

When they returned from the store Bujen said he kissed the victim and began to touch them sexually, an affidavit states.

Bujen is being held in Bell County Jail on a $200,00 bond.

