Waco man charged with indecency with a child sentenced to 45 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A convicted sex offender who sexually abused two young family members and at least two other women was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about four hours before deciding punishment for Anthony Dials, a 54-year-old disabled shade-tree mechanic. The jury deliberated seven hours Wednesday before convicting Dials on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

The jury recommended that Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman sentence Dials to 35 years in prison on the indecency by contact charges and 10 years in prison on the exposure count.

After the jury returned its verdict, Sparkman stacked Count 1 onto Count 3, for a total of 45 years in prison. Dials will serve Count 1 and Count 2 concurrently.

Jurors found him not guilty on two counts of exploitation of a child. Prosecutors Maddie Beach and Liz Buice enhanced the charges against Dials because of his felony conviction for attempted sexual assault in 2001.

“Yet again our team of prosecutors, investigators, law enforcement and courageous victims have come together and ensured a predator has been taken off our streets,” McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said. “Whether the slow moving wheels of justice, the uncertainty, or just plain fear, the victims stood strong and their voices were heard. We thank the jury for their service and dedication to make sure our community is now a safer place.”

Dials also served three years in a federal prison in 1990 for distribution of crack cocaine. He also has six misdemeanor convictions and numerous arrests on various charges that were dismissed by the district attorney’s office, according to court records.

Dials must serve at least 22 1/2 years in prison before he can seek parole.

Dials faced up to life in prison on the first two counts and up to 20 years in prison for the third count.

Dials’ two family members, who now are 18 and 15, testified Tuesday that they had a good relationship with Dials until he called the older girl into his bedroom and exposed himself to her when she was 11 and groped the younger girl’s breasts on two occasions a few years later. She also was 11.

The exploitation counts came after the older sister reported Dials forced her to talk to unknown men on the telephone about 10 times over the course of several years so he could get money from the men.

Dials’ wife, Debra Dials, also was charged with two counts of endangering a child after authorities alleged, she failed to protect the girls after both reported the abuse. Debra Dials admitted in testimony Wednesday that she tried to dissuade her family member from reporting the abuse to police, saying she needed her husband to fix her car, and if she reported the abuse, he would go to jail.

Her cases remain pending.

In punishment phase testimony Thursday, Buice and Beach called a Waco woman, who testified Dials tried to sexually assault her in an elevator in the basement of Penland Hall at Baylor University while both were working at the dorm in 1997.

The woman said she was an unworldly 17-year-old going to McLennan Community College and working at the Baylor dorm cafeteria as a cashier and on the food line. Dials worked there, too, and she said she was flattered at first by the attention he paid her.

She said she went to the basement to get supplies for the cafeteria one night after closing and Dials followed her there, asking if she needed help carrying the large box. She said Dials asked her out, but she told him she was interested only in being is friend.

Dials followed her into the elevator, unbuttoned her pants and pulled them down, she said. He tried to sexually assault her, she said, but she told him to stop and to leave her alone. She said he told her if she reported the incident, “something bad will happen to you.”

The woman said she was so traumatized by the incident that she quit her job, dropped out of MCC and moved to Temple shortly after the assault.

“I didn’t feel safe,” she said. “I didn’t get the degree I wanted to get. I wanted to be a veterinarian. I was doing well, I was on the right track and then, BOOM, this happens. It’s a fear I have carried throughout my life. I always think when things are going good, ‘When is something bad going to happen to me?’”

Dials pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Dials’ attorney, Phil Martinez, called two of Dials’ sisters and his brother during punishment phase testimony. One sister, Ultina Dials, is a former teacher who works for Child Protective Services. Another, LaSonda Dials, is a longtime correctional officer at the Texas Youth Commission facility in Mart, and their brother, Christopher Dials, is a businessman in the Woodlands and an ordained minister.

All three testified about their close-knit family and how their older brother cares for his mother. They also acknowledged his criminal past, but said he is a good person and a caring family member.

In closing, Beach and Buice asked the jury to return maximum prison terms on all three counts.

“He deserves to be in prison for the remainder of his life for what he has stolen from these women,” Beach said.

