Waco man convicted on charges of indecency with a child, acquitted on other charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A jury convicted Anthony Dials Wednesday of sexually abusing two of his young family members, while acquitting him on charges he exploited one of them by forcing her to speak to men on the phone in an effort to get them to pay him.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated for about 7 hours before convicting the 54-year-old shade-tree mechanic on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure. Jurors found him not guilty on two counts of exploitation of a child, returning their verdict about 10:15 p.m.

The punishment phase will kick off Thursday morning. Dials, who has two felony convictions and six misdemeanor convictions, faces from five to 99 years and up to life in prison on each of the three first-degree felony counts.

Dials was convicted of attempted sexual assault in 2001 and sentenced to two years in prison. He also was sentenced to just more than three years in federal prison in 1990 for distribution of crack cocaine, according to court records.

Dials’ two family members, who now are 18 and 15, testified Tuesday that they had a wonderful, loving relationship with Dials until he called the older girl into his bedroom and exposed himself to her when she was 11 and groped the younger girl’s breasts on two occasions a few years later, when she, too, was 11.

The older sister also testified Tuesday that Dials forced her to talk to unknown men on the telephone about 10 times over the course of several years so he could get money from the men. It was not made clear during trial testimony why or if Dials was paid for having her speak to the men.

“It was casual conversation, just normal,” she said. “It never got sexual, just casual. He told me what to say when I couldn’t think of what to say, but he said he needed a girl to speak to them on the phone.”

In prosecution testimony Wednesday, Dials’ wife, Debra Dials, admitted that she asked the older girl not to report the abuse to police on the eve of her forensic interview at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

Prosecutors Maddie Beach and Liz Buice produced text messages between Debra Dials and her family member in which Debra Dials tells the girl she needs her husband to fix her car and if she reports the abuse, he will go to jail.

She admitted to Buice that she chose her financial well-being over her relative’s emotional and physical well-being because she was dependent on her husband to pay the bills. She said she regrets that decision now.

Waco police Detective Mark Popp testified Wednesday about his investigation into the case. He said he also arrested Debra Dials on two counts of endangering a child because she didn’t report to police that her family members had been abused and allowed them to continue to come over to her home after being told about the allegations against her husband.

“I arrested her because she didn’t report the allegations and she kept the children around after the allegations, even after I told her not to allow them around him,” Popp testified. “She exposed those girls to unreasonable risk of mental impairment.”

Debra Dials, whose attorney, Cody Cleveland, was present during her testimony, remains under indictment on the two charges. She told the jury that prosecutors have not offered her a deal or granted her immunity in exchange for her testimony against her husband, whom she continues to live with, according to testimony.

After the girls’ outcries, which came at the same time because the older girl did not report the abuse until it became clear that her family did not believe her younger sister, Debra Dials called a family meeting, she said.

“You did not call police, you didn’t move out, you did not file for divorce and you didn’t ask him to move out,” Buice said.

“I thought I had it handled. I thought I had taken care of it, but I guess I didn’t,” Debra Dials said.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Phil Martinez, Debra Dials testified she thought that her husband accidentally touched the younger girl’s breast because they were always playing around and joking. She also said she initially thought that him exposing himself to the older girl could have been accidental.

The older girl testified that Dials called her into his bedroom, told her to “look at this” and pulled back the covers to expose himself.

Pressed by Buice, Debra Dials said she believes now that the older girl was telling the truth about her husband exposing himself to her. The older girl said she lived with the Dials for a number of years beginning when she was 5.

“I know the expression on her face when something is going on,” she said. “I’ve been around her too long.”

A third woman, a friend of the Dials family, testified Wednesday that Anthony Dials fondled her breasts on four occasions about 20 years ago.

In closing statements Wednesday, Martinez, highlighted inconsistencies in the testimonies of prosecution witnesses. He told the jury of six men and six woman that it is not their job to sympathize with the alleged victims in the case, but to make the state meet its burden of proof.

Buice countered in closing statements that the state had met that burden, adding that Dials has an affinity for groping little girls’ breasts.

“This is not a conspiracy by these children,” she said. “They did not just get together in 2021 and make all this up. They loved him.”

