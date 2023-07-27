‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Waco man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying girl, baby

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault after he rammed his 1998 Dodge Ram into a vehicle carrying a romantic rival, a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old child, arrest affidavits state.

Palomo is also charged with driving without a driver’s license, online jail records show.

On July 5, a 20-year-old man reported that Palomo “intentionally” used his pickup to ram into the victim’s truck. Palomo does not get along with the victim because the victim’s girlfriend used to date Palomo, police wrote in an affidavit.

During the road rage attack, the 15-year-old girl, who was riding in the passenger seat of the victim’s car, yelled out to Palomo to stop his aggression and to let him know that a baby was inside their vehicle.

Palomo, the arrest affidavit states, yelled back, “we don’t give a (expletive) about that baby.” Police said Palomo then stopped, exited his pickup and ordered the victim to exit his vehicle.

Fearing for his safety, and that of the children with him, the victim drove away from the scene and called police for help.

Police later arrested Palomo and booked him into the McLennan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

