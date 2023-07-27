Advertise
Woman discovers she has more than 60 siblings through genetic service

A woman who was conceived by a sperm donor found out she has dozens of siblings. (SOURCE: WJZ)
By Paul Gessler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) – A woman in Maryland recently learned she has more than 60 siblings through a genetics service.

For the first time, Brenna Siperko met a family she didn’t know she had.

Siperko just learned about her half-sister and many other siblings last year.

“I cried a little bit when I first met her because it was just like a whole part of me that I had never been able to touch,” Siperko said.

Another sibling, Mikey, is like Siperko’s long-lost half-brother.

The three of them are donor-conceived siblings. Each has a different mother but the same donor father.

“A lot of things connect us but we’re all different,” Mikey said. “The one constant thing is 2046. That’s our number.”

Their father’s donor identification number is 2046, but they have few other details about him.

“I had a baby picture of him. I had a voice recording about how much he loved skiing,” Mikey said.

When Siperko turned 19 last year, she submitted her DNA to a genetic service.

“Growing up, I was like, I could have so many siblings out there and you know, not even know it,” she said.

The results came back, and Siperko learned she had 13 siblings.

“Even then I was like, ‘Whoa, like that’s a lot,’” she said.

Siperko was then added to a group chat where she learned the number was more like 20.

“The oldest is 27 and right now it seems like the youngest is 14,” Mikey said.

Siperko said the siblings’ locations range across the country from California to Maryland, and even Canada.

Meanwhile, the number of discovered siblings continues to increase.

“Like I just knew there would, there would be a lot of us,” Mikey said.

In recent weeks, the number of siblings grew to at least 60.

Wendy Kramer runs the Donor Sibling Registry, a website that has connected 25,000 people with either siblings or parents, including 38 siblings of donor 2046.

“All donor-conceived people every single day for the rest of their lives will hold the possibility for another half-sibling to come along,” she said.

Kramer said she has long advocated for better record-keeping and tighter regulation.

She said every new person added to the database changes the dynamic, and the largest known sibling group consists of 240 people.

The 2046 sibling group now keeps in regular contact, meeting across the country.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

