Appeals court reverses Waco judge’s ruling to throw out convicted felon’s civil rights lawsuit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal appeals court has reversed a Waco judge’s ruling that threw out a civil rights lawsuit filed by a former McLennan County Jail inmate who alleges a jail officer repeatedly used a stun gun on him without provocation.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 this week that Andre D. Boyd deserves his day in court on claims a jail officer used a Taser on him multiple times despite video evidence showing he was complying with the officers’ orders.

The ruling includes a dissenting opinion by Circuit Judge Andrew S. Oldham, who wrote he disagrees with the majority opinion’s analysis of the excessive force claims.

The panel reversed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright and sent the case back to Waco’s federal court. Boyd’s lawsuit names as defendants McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, former jail administrator Ricky Armstrong, jail grievance officer Robert Dillard and former jail deputy Jeremy Johnson, who resigned earlier this month.

McNamara said he thinks Albright made the right decision by dismissing the lawsuit, adding that the officer was “well within our rights” to tase Boyd because he was resisting and uncooperative.

“I think the fact that Judge Albright dismissed that lawsuit speaks volumes,” McNamara said.

Armstrong declined comment Friday, saying they can’t discuss pending litigation. Dillard and Johnson could not be reached for comment.

Boyd, a 14-time convicted felon and a self-professed thief and crack addict, currently is serving a 50-year prison term after his conviction in May 2022 for injuring an off-duty police officer following Boyd’s attempt to steal $800 worth of clothes from Dillard’s in Waco.

Boyd, 49, was convicted on aggravated robbery, aggravated assault against a peace officer and evading arrest in a vehicle charges. His first trial, in which he represented himself, ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.

Boyd, who also represents himself in the civil rights lawsuit, alleges that Johnson’s use of the taser constituted excessive force; that jail officials were deliberately indifferent to Boyd’s medical needs; that in their official capacities as policymakers for McLennan County, there is a policy, custom or practice using excessive force against Black and Hispanic inmates; and that they, in their individual capacities, instituted that unconstitutional policy.

The panel reversed Albright’s rulings on three of the claims and ordered the judge to reopen the discovery process “for a reasonable time.” The judges agreed with Albright’s conclusion that Boyd failed to present adequate evidence to support his deliberate indifference claim, and affirmed the dismissal of that claim.

“The principal question on appeal is whether Boyd has presented sufficient evidence to defeat summary judgment on his ensuing civil rights claims,” the 20-page opinion states. “He has. The evidence is at least consistent with Boyd’s account of what took place, and our precedents conclusively establish that the use of a taser on a non-threatening and cooperative subject is an unconstitutionally excessive use of force.”

According to a summary of the case in the majority opinion, Boyd arrived at the county jail with an injury to his left hand “arising from his arrest.” While Boyd was being treated at the jail, Johnson noticed that Boyd’s ID armband was damaged.

Johnson asked Boyd to give him the broken band, and Boyd complied, the opinion states. Later, Boyd asked Johnson if he was going to be “charged” for the damaged armband. Johnson said he would be disciplined “based on Johnson’s belief that Boyd had intentionally shaved the rivet holding the band together,” according to the opinion.

Boyd protested that the band was damaged when it accidentally got caught on his bunk. Johnson called him a liar and Boyd cursed the officer and told him not to call him a liar, the summary states.

What happened next was captured on video, the opinion states. According to Boyd’s account of the incident, Johnson told him to walk to the cell door so he could be handcuffed. Boyd walked “calmly” to the cell door, turned around facing away from the door and placed his hands behind his back.

Johnson opened the door, took out his handcuffs and “forcefully” grabbed Boyd’s left hand, which had a fractured pinky finger for which Boyd was treated moments earlier. Boyd pulled his hand away in pain and stepped away from Johnson and pointed to his left hand. He said he asked Johnson not to grab that hand again and instead grab his wrist.

Boyd then returned to his previous position, with his back to Johnson and his hands behind his back. Four seconds passed, with Boyd speaking to Johnson over his left shoulder, Boyd’s suit claims.

“Instead of handcuffing the compliant Boyd, Johnson fired his taser,” according to Boyd’s account of the incident. “He struck Boyd in the back of his left shoulder. Immediately afterward, Johnson ‘drive stun’ tased Boyd in the back of his right thigh. As Johnson’s Taser use form indicates, the taser strikes were entirely on the backside of Boyd’s body.”

The force of the taser being pressed against the back of Body’s thigh pushed him into the dayroom cell, with Johnson continuing to press the taser against his thigh. Boyd removed the taser barb from his back and stood with his hands behind his back while he was handcuffed, his lawsuit claims.

County jail officials countered in their answer to the lawsuit that Boyd not only twisted his head to speak to Johnson over his left shoulder, but also moved his right arm out of Johnson’s reach. They also claimed that Boyd became agitated and threatened Johnson after Johnson grabbed his hand, “stating that Boyd gestured in an agitated manner and yelled at Johnson.”

The opinion notes that video evidence is consistent with both parties’ accounts, though obstructions and lack of audio make it impossible to determine what was said between Boyd and Johson before Johnson tased Boyd.

“The video does, however, clearly show that Boyd had his back to Johnson when Johnson fired his taser, and while Boyd appears to be twisting his body to speak to Johnson over his left shoulder, there is nothing overtly threatening about Boyd’s stance. Boyd’s hands remain behind his back, suggesting that he had submitted himself to be handcuffed before the taser was deployed,” according to the opinion.

“Applying these standards on a careful review of the available evidence, we conclude that a rational jury could find that Boyd did not pose a threat and was cooperative at the time he was tased,” the opinion states. “It follows that Boyd’s excessive force claim survives summary judgment.”

