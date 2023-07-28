Advertise
Austin man suffers injuries after being attacked by robbery suspect

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A robbery suspect in Austin attacked a man with a knife and threw him to the ground.

The suspect walked up to the victim in the 1400 block of West Anderson Lane at around 1:50 a.m. and held them at knifepoint, demanding their belongings.

The Austin Police Department says the suspect then attacked the victim, slashing their hand and throwing them to the ground.

The victim suffered severe head injuries, according to APD.

APD says the suspect took the victims belonging and fled the scene on a bike heading north on Lazy Lane.

The suspect is described by police as a 20 t0 35-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has shoulder length blonde hair, a scruffy beard, full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a large tattoo on the front of his neck above the collar.

Detectives believe the suspect uses a bike for transportation and likely frequents or lives in the area surrounding the Burnet Road and US Highway 183 intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. An anonymous tip can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

