Good News Friday: July 28, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A huge shoutout to Agriculture teacher, Anthony Muerer, from West High School. He was honored this week by the Agriculture Teachers Association for his dedicated 40 years of service to students across Texas. We’re sure lots of folks watching know you and your dedication to education!

Congratulations to 8 year old, Dominick of China Spring. We’re told he is currently ranked number 1 in the Southern Region of the U.S. and the State of Texas. Dominick has no BMX track but is still dominating. So much so that he was invited to Woodward Camp in Pennsylvania where X-Games and Olympic athletes train.

Special shoutout to the Harker Heights Knights, they are being featured on a special commemorative cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas football magazine. It will be available through a Team Booster Club fundraiser. The Knights had a great last season going 12-2, hoping for another deep run this year.

It is that time of the year again to crown a new Miss West. These 4 lovely young ladies are competing this Saturday but only one will win the crown. It takes place at the West High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Good luck Leilani Smith, Madison Magouirk, Maecy Schmidt and Addison Macik!

Happy 30th Wedding Anniversary to Ally Kadlubar’s mom and dad, Tracie and Danny Kadlubar. They got married in 1993 and Ally says they showed her what unconditional love is like. She says their marriage is very inspiring to her and is so blessed to have them. Happy anniversary!

