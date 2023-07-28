‘I love Killeen;’ Veteran plans to walk entire city of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Veteran who served at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, is continuing his journey to walk around the entire city of Killeen, in hopes of discovering everything the city offers while smiling and waving to drivers.

People can spot Scedric Moss, wearing his ‘I love Killeen’ shirt, walking around the city every day. He said he walks about five to ten miles daily in different places around the area.

“I should be finished with the entire Rancier [Ave.] in maybe another few days, and I’ve finished just about the whole Stagecoach [Rd.],” he said. “Now, I’m going to start working everything in between.”

As a Veteran who grew up in a big city and moved to Killeen for the military, he is taking time to slow down and experience what the Central Texas city has to offer.

“I have seen so many sites that, even though being here since 2015, things I’ve never seen before,” Moss said.

He said he has discovered new murals, restaurants and even scuba diving in Killeen, walking five to ten miles a day.

“Anything from axe throwing to...restaurants,” Moss said. “If you’re into tubing, water sports, things like that, there’s literally just ATV course just a little bit down 195...paintballing, airsoft, like, whatever you’re into, it’s probably offered here in Killeen.”

He says he started the endeavor July 1, and, even though it’s hot, he tries to do his walks shortly after sunrise, waving to drivers as they start their day.

Moss shares his findings on social media, encouraging others to embrace Killeen and appreciate the city as much as he does.

“I just want to encourage people to get out and enjoy the community,” he said. “There’s so much that the city of Killeen is doing to uplift the community. There’s so many things to see and do. Just appreciate where you are and get out here and take advantage of the things that are afforded to you in this city.”

Moss said he has walked more than 100 miles so far. The City of Killeen has about 500 miles of paved roadways, meaning it would take him about 3 months if he walked 5 miles per day every day.

He does not have plans of stopping any time soon.

