Knock-off of popular Texas gas station opens across the border

MATAMOROS, Mexico (CBSNewsTexas.com) – There’s a new Buc-ee’s location just across the border from Brownsville.

A knock-off version of the popular Texas gas station has popped up in Matamoros, Mexico.

Buk-ii’s Super Mercado switches some letters and says it’s mascot is a gopher rather than the famous Buc-ee’s beaver.

Buc-ee’s is reportedly planning to take action against its intellectual property.

There is no word if Buk-ii’s will be selling beaver–or gopher–nuggets.

