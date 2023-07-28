Large grass fire in Coryell County ‘mostly contained,’ sheriff’s office says

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A “large grass fire” in the area of FM 215 and 217 was “mostly contained” and all roads in the area are now open, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Local fire departments and a game warden remain in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., deputies said livestock in the area was being evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the grass fire.

At the time of the initial alert, deputies were asking residents to avoid the area and said roads were blocked.

“Deputies will be turning away drivers attempting to enter the area except for those evacuating livestock,” the sheriff’s office said at the time, “Please give space to all first responders and those completing evacuations.”

This is a developing this story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

