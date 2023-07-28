Advertise
Man accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Harker Heights

Cameron Black Dikens-Lowery, 28, has been arrested and charged on June 6, 2023, with sexual...
Cameron Black Dikens-Lowery, 28, has been arrested and charged on June 6, 2023, with sexual assault of a child.(Bell County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Black Dikens-Lowery, 28, was arrested on June 6 and charged with sexual assault of a child.

The Harker Heights Police Department got a report from another agency on September 22, 2022, that Dikens-Lowery was believed to have sexually assaulted a child in Harker Heights, an affidavit says.

Dikens-Lowery worked at a theater in Harker Heights, and another worker reported that there was information that Dikens-Lowery had an inappropriate relationship with a child at the theater, according to an affidavit.

The executive director of the theatre told investigators that Dikens-Lowery admitted to her that he “messed up” and implied he had a sexual relationship with a minor, an affidavit states.

Investigators also found that Dikens-Lowery’s wife had reached out to the victim’s mother on July 8, 2022, to tell her that Dikens-Lowery had been sleeping with her daughter for almost a year, an affidavit states.

The victim went to the Child Advocacy Center in Bell County to talk with a forensic interviewer, an affidavit claims.

While talking with the interviewer, the victim says they had a sexual relationship with Dikens-Lowery starting in July 2021 and ending in June 2022, an affidavit states.

The victim described various sexual acts that took place during that time, according to an affidavit.

A SANE exam was conducted where the victim reaffirmed their claims, an affidavit states.

Dikens-Lowery is being held in Bell County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

