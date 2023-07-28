Mexia High student who fired gun inside school sentenced to 10 years in prison

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Jayden Phillips, 18, the Mexia High School student charged with two third-degree felonies after he fired a gun at school, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison.

The incident happened on May 17, 2022 at approximately 11:20 a.m.

That morning, a loud bang was heard by students and staff at the school. Bullet holes were later spotted inside a restroom and a gun was found on campus. Mexia ISD immediately placed all schools on a lockdown that lasted hours and had parents scrambling to get their children out of school.

That day, in addition to 500 students and 100 faculty members, between 100 and 200 visitors were at the school for a senior awards ceremony. Every student had to be patted down, and escorted off Mexia ISD campuses by an armed officer.

Administrators testified during a sentencing hearing that Phillips’ actions that day still impact the school district to this day. Metal detectors have since been installed at the high school and junior high campuses, and will soon be installed in the elementary school.

The day of the incident, Phillips hid the weapon in a classroom. Investigators later recovered the Glock pistol, which was loaded with 40 caliber ammunition, and the spent projectile, which was pulled from a restroom wall.

On October 19, 2022, Phillip entered an open plea to two charges: places weapons prohibited and tampering with evidence. The open plea meant Phillip pleaded guilty, but the sentenced was not agreed upon. The teenager’s punishment was handed down by 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Thomas Ward on July 27.

Phillips was sentenced to ten years in prison for each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently.

“I believe Judge Ward’s maximum sentence is in part because she recognizes the severity of this situation and the fear and anxiety it caused Mexia ISD students,” said County Attorney Roy DeFriend.

In a video statement provided to police, Phillips said he had the gun for protection because he sold marijuana and guns. The teenager told investigators he traveled to Waco, Navarro County, and Fort Worth to sell guns, and admitted to making more than $5,000 from the gun transactions, a court document states.

At the time, Phillips was only 17 and not old enough to legally purchase a rifle, shotgun, or a handgun.

He is now at the Limestone County Jail, where he will be held until he is handed over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

