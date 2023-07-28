More intense heat returns as we enter into August

It was a close call yesterday and today, but our triple-digit day streak continues on with 12 days in a row of triple-digit highs. The “heat dome” once again gets stronger and moves closer this weekend/next week. Saturday’s high of 101° may climb to 102° on Sunday. Thankfully, humidity stays a bit lower this weekend, so it’s not as stifling as the start of August will be. Add in the fact that humidity is increasing next week the heat will be “less comfortable” and more significant, which will likely warrant our next round of alerts. We expect highs each day next week between 102-106 degrees and “feels like” temperatures next week could be as high as 112. Although records may not be challenged until next weekend, it’s shaping up to be the hottest week of the summer (so far).

Our air quality continues to be impacted by a plume of Saharan dust, but concentrations will steadily drop through the weekend. Not only will we see dust in the air but there’s the potential for wildfire smoke to impact air quality with any fires that spark. The highest fire weather risk is west of I-35, but all of Central Texas needs to be cautious not to do any activities that could spark a flame. Fires could spread quickly the way the ground, drought, and our weather pattern have it set up right now. Reminder, all of Central Texas is now under a Burn Ban and it’s illegal to do any outdoor burning at this time.

Some forecast models are still hinting at rain next weekend, but the ridge of high pressure would have to break down and that’s hard to do this time of year. It’s a small glimmer of hope, but odds are we won’t see rain for the foreseeable future. Maybe by the middle of next month? Fingers crossed!

