No CCS-friendly after school programs available for some Waco ISD elementary schools

Dean Highland, Mountain View, and Hill Crest elementary schools opted to partner with a new after school program that doesn’t accept CCS
(File) A Waco ISD mother tells KWTX she’s left in a bind after finding out her children’s...
(File) A Waco ISD mother tells KWTX she’s left in a bind after finding out her children’s elementary school is no longer working with the YMCA for after school care, which is the only daycare option that accepts CCS.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco ISD mother tells KWTX she’s left in a bind after finding out her children’s elementary school is no longer working with the YMCA for after school care, which is the only daycare option that accepts CCS.

The single mother of two, who wishes to remain anonymous, says her children’s school is proposing a new after-school partnership with an organization called Mentoring Alliance, which doesn’t accept her child care services vouchers.

“I feel panicked,” the mother told KWTX. “I immediately started calling all the daycares in the area.”

She’s been using the local YMCA for daycare for years because it’s the only option that accepts CCS.

“CCS is state funded childcare services, so they help based on your income on a sliding scale to be able to afford childcare,” the mother said. “And so you pay a monthly payment that is significantly smaller than what you would pay in full price.”

But this year, Dean Highland, Mountain View, and Hill Crest elementary schools opted to partner with a new after school program, Mentoring Alliance, instead.

And while Mentoring Alliance offers various payment assistance, she says it doesn’t accept CCS.

“Mentoring Alliance does offer financial assistance, but because of not using CCS, then we lose it,” the mother said.

With school just weeks away, the mother worries there aren’t any options for low-income families like hers.

“All the daycares are full, all the after school care programs are full, and we don’t have the ability to pay for the full price programs anyway,” the mother said. “So what are we gonna do?”

In a statement from Alice Jauregui, Waco ISD’s public information officer,

“Waco ISD shares the concerns of our parents that rely on state child care assistance and we are currently working on a solution to assist all families with their after-school child care needs. We will be communicating directly with parents in the next week and want to assure them that they will have access to after-school care when school begins.”

