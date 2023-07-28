‘Pokémon Sleep’ helps you catch the zz while catching them all

NEW YORK (CNN) - Forget about button mashing or solving complex puzzles, as a new Pokémon game requires players to get a good night’s sleep in order to play.

Some doctors have expressed converts about sleeping next to your cell phone. Players should consult their physicians if they have any questions.

“Pokémon Sleep” is gamifying getting enough shut-eye.

“So it evaluates, evaluates your sleep by two metrics. One is your sleep duration every day. And second is the weekly sleep consistency,” said Yuri Horie, App Product Marketing Manager at The Pokémon Company International. “The more you get sleep and the more you stick to the sleep consistency weekly, you will get more chance to uh see the new sleeps styles of Pokémon in the morning.”

Players put their smartphones next to their pillows at bedtime. Movement data is collected via the phone’s accelerometer, and sounds, for those who snore or talk in their sleep, through the microphone. That data will be only saved in the device, then it will be deleted after 24 hours.

“And the game aspect will happen after you waking up in the morning. So when you wake up, you will find out the Pokémon and different sleep styles gathering around in the morning. So people will, will be encouraged to get more sleep and also uh like try to keep using this game uh to, to get the more high score and get more rewards,” said Horie.

The app is free to download, with optional in-game purchases, and is available now for Android and IOS devices.

